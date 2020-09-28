Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.50

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 8355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Makita had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

