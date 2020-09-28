MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Trading 14.7% Higher

Shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) traded up 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $4.93. 190,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,181% from the average session volume of 14,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

MDJM Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDJH)

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

