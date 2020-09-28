MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,850.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper, Cashierest and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.76 or 0.04832615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033787 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cashierest, Gate.io, CPDAX, Kryptono, Upbit, IDEX, Coinrail, DEx.top and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

