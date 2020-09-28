MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,897.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03339345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.31 or 0.02113478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00425293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00897836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00521206 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011575 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.