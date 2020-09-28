Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 1,083,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 832,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $114,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.