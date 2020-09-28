Meta (MTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.24 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00023462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.01580560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188342 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling Meta

