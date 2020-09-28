Metacoin Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a total market cap of $39.74 million and $16,922.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.04834782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

