Micromines (MICRO) Reaches Market Cap of $28,198.50

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $28,198.50 and $663.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Crex24, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00097785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.01590133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188397 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.