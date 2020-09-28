Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $547,308.76 and approximately $62.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.13 or 0.04814833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033821 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,942,286,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

