NetEase Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 2nd (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, October 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 1st.

NTES traded down $8.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $463.94. 520,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,943. NetEase has a 12-month low of $252.94 and a 12-month high of $517.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.50. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,811,000 after purchasing an additional 494,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,950,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the first quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,300,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.