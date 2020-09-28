NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading 12.6% Higher

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares traded up 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79. 745,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 696,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NF Energy Saving from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

About NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

