Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $13,523.82 and $2.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

