NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock remained flat at $$50.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

Get NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR alerts:

NNCHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho cut shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.