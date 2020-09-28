Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Trading 14.2% Higher

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) shares traded up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.01. 134,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 67,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 480,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 188,250 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 398,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

