NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.72

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 505048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NTT Docomo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

