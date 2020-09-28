OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.10

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.10 and last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 1746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 2.22.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

