Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,443,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,275,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 432.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 125.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 268,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

