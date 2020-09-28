OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.64

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 3484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that OMRON Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,994,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

