Oncorus, Inc. (ONCR) to Raise $87 Million in IPO

Oncorus, Inc. (ONCR) is planning to raise $87 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,800,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $327.8 million.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Oncorus, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. Using our two distinct proprietary platforms, we are developing a pipeline of intratumorally and intravenously administered product candidates designed to selectively attack and kill tumor cells and stimulate multiple arms of the immune system against tumors. “.

Oncorus, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 40 employees. The company is located at 50 Hampshire Street, Suite 401 Cambridge, Massachusetts 02139 and can be reached via phone at (857) 320-6400.

