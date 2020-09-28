Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s stock price rose 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 108,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,428% from the average daily volume of 7,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

