Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Oracle posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,129,673 shares of company stock worth $63,156,167 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after buying an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 9,349,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,945,247. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

