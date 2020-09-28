Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.48

Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Osram Licht alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

About Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.