Osterreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osterreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTIY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Osterreichische Post in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Osterreichische Post from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Osterreichische Post stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $17.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150. Osterreichische Post has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09.

About Osterreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

