Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.69. 2,603,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,604,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

