Own (CHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.13 or 0.04814833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Own Profile

Own (CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Own is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

