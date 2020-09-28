Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading Up 11.3%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 330,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 404,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

