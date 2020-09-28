Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PFBX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

