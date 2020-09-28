pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $15,610.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00097785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.01590133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188397 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

