Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. 224,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perceptron has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perceptron by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

