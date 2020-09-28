PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0291

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $90,574.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00097785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.01590133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188397 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

