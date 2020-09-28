Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Up 13.6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME)’s share price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 189,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 60,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $113.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 10.50%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

