PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading Up 12.9%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) shares were up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 961,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 608,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market cap of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.80.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,649,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 131,416 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 819,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

