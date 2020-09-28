Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 13.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 34,790,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,186,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,397,755 shares of company stock worth $26,419,208. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

