POA Network (POA) Hits One Day Volume of $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance and Ethfinex.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

