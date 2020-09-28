Primerica (PRI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/19/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company's mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company's sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company's clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. "

9/15/2020 – Primerica is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/11/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.76. 345,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,193. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primerica by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

