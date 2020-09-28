ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $56,695.63 and approximately $25.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00633357 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00030511 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.44 or 0.07214854 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,731,365 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

