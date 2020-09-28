Qitmeer Achieves Market Cap of $2.77 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $397,920.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00097785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.01590133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188397 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

