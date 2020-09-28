Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading 11.8% Higher

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 295,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,216,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

