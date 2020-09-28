Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0023

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex and Gate.io. Remme has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $136,892.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.04834782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

