Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. 17,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $37.53.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

