Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Penn National Gaming (PENN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) recently:

9/24/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

9/21/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $59.75 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00.

9/8/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $50.00 to $59.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $62.00.

8/15/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,409,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62.

Get Penn National Gaming Inc alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $19,710,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.