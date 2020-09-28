ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ROYMY):

9/16/2020 – ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2020 – ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/11/2020 – ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/10/2020 – ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/5/2020 – ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ROYMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.22. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,797. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

