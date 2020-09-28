Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $282,467.73 and approximately $162.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,882.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.03334570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.02107507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00425320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00895602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00521310 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011781 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 23,935,505 coins and its circulating supply is 23,818,193 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

