Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 204,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 135,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

SCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $618.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $34,157.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

