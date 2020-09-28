Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Trading Up 10.5%

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 225,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 330,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Secoo during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

