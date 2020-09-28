Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $8.43 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $276,628.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022989 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009710 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex, DDEX, Upbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

