Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Short Interest Update

Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHZUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shizuoka Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shizuoka Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Shizuoka Bank stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.89. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138. Shizuoka Bank has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $77.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.11.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include current deposits, savings deposits, deposits at notice, time deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and other deposit products, as well as various loans and credit cards.

