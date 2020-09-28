Short Interest in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Drops By 50.8%

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,808. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,788 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,297.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,499 shares of company stock worth $128,116 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.19% of BK Technologies worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.