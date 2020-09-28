Short Interest in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Drops By 50.0%

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. 64,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,460. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,337,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 339,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,005,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100,947 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

