Short Interest in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Drops By 52.4%

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.35. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

HCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

